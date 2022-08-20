Miles Guo: An enormous storm is coming! Wait and see what will happen to the long-term financial notes of Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and Europe

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8/19/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: An enormous storm is coming! Wait and see what will happen to the long-term financial notes of Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and Europe, and how much longer will RMB and Hong Kong dollar survive