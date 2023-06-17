Are viruses existing? - A Conversation with Judy Mikovits and Andrew Kaufman, M.D.

[Aug 25th, 2022]Andrew Kaufman M.D., and Judy Mikovits are interviewed by Caroline who has befriended both doctors. Andrew and Judy wrestle with their different views on Viruses in the hopes of finding some common ground. Topics such as logical fallacies, MRNAs, vaccines, COVID-19, virus isolation, and allopathic mainstream medical and lab procedures are raised in this lively conversation. Andy, Judy and Caroline each share important viewpoints and speak from their heart, reaching toward truth in the hopes of educating listeners.





https://rumble.com/v1j30rv-a-conversation-with-judy-mikovits-and-andrew-kaufman-m.d..html