(Oct 1, 2021) Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) presentation by Dr. Peter McCullough: "Winning the War Against Therapeutic Nihilism and the Rush to Replace Trusted Treatments with Untested Novel Therapies"





Link to slides: https://www.scribd.com/document/530328436/Slides-from-Peter-McCullough-MD-Oct-1-2021-Lecture#download

Dr. Peter McCullough concludes:

* COVID-19 pandemic is a global disaster.

* Pathophysiology is complex – not amenable to single drug.

* The prehospital phase is the time of therapeutic opportunity.

* Hospitalization and late treatment form an inadequate safety net with unacceptably high mortality.

* Early ambulatory therapy with a sequenced, multi-drug regimen is supported by available sources of evidence and has a positive benefit-to-risk profile.

* COVID-19 genetic vaccines have an unfavorable safety profile and are not sufficiently effective, thus they cannot be generally supported in clinical practice at this time.

* Censorship and reprisal are working to crush freedom of speech, scientific discourse, and medical progress.