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(Oct 1, 2021) Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) presentation by Dr. Peter McCullough: "Winning the War Against Therapeutic Nihilism and the Rush to Replace Trusted Treatments with Untested Novel Therapies"
Link to slides: https://www.scribd.com/document/530328436/Slides-from-Peter-McCullough-MD-Oct-1-2021-Lecture#download
Dr. Peter McCullough concludes:
* COVID-19 pandemic is a global disaster.
* Pathophysiology is complex – not amenable to single drug.
* The prehospital phase is the time of therapeutic opportunity.
* Hospitalization and late treatment form an inadequate safety net with unacceptably high mortality.
* Early ambulatory therapy with a sequenced, multi-drug regimen is supported by available sources of evidence and has a positive benefit-to-risk profile.
* COVID-19 genetic vaccines have an unfavorable safety profile and are not sufficiently effective, thus they cannot be generally supported in clinical practice at this time.
* Censorship and reprisal are working to crush freedom of speech, scientific discourse, and medical progress.