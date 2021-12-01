EP 2712-8AM TRUMP PREPARES FOR "EXECUTIVE PRIVILEGE" BATTLE IN SUPREME COURT

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The battle began following the creation of the House Jan. 6 committee, which was formed in June in a mostly party-line vote, as all but two Republicans—Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) and Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.)—voted against forming the commission. The committee is led almost exclusively by Democrats, with Kinzinger and Cheney the only Republicans sitting on the panel.
Trump encouraged his former staff to refuse subpoenas issued by the committee, arguing that he and his staff were protected from legislative subpoenas under the doctrine of executive privilege.
After former White House aide Steve Bannon refused to answer one such subpoena, the Jan. 6 committee recommended criminal charges for contempt of Congress, which the House later certified. After being sent to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Biden-appointed Attorney General Merrick Garland decided to accept the charge, starting criminal proceedings against Bannon.
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