Jack Bowden Meets the Book of Revelation

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Meet the Johnson Brothers
Prepare For The End Book Series
by Author Rina Lynn
“For over a century, a group of Christian families in Texas
has been hunted by a hidden evil they don’t understand
— and no one knows why.”
“They don’t know why the darkness hunts them.
But it always has.”
It was written for:
· Christians Hungry For Truth
· Trauma Survivors
· Families Seeking Unity
· Texans and Rural Communities
· Spiritual Warfare Believers
· People Tired of Darkness Winning
· Readers Who Want Depth, Faith, and Courage
· People Who Want to Protect Children
Those Who Want to Stand Against Evil
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CVFBSV7M?binding=kindle_edition&searchxofy=true&ref_=dbs_s_aps_series_rwt_tkin&qid=1781835762&sr=8-1