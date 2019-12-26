© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Update Unprecedented evidence of state sponsored surveillance of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (MIRRORED)
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • December 26, 2019
Update Unprecedented evidence of state sponsored surveillance of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Emerge at:-
https://youtu.be/XsWVA3cuJpc
VIDEO: Update on Spanish court hearing into the unprecedented evidence of state sponsored surveillance of #WikiLeaks, its founder #JulianAssange, staff, journalists, layers and friends.
Interview with Joseph Farrell @SwaziJAF at Westminster magistrates' Court on 19 December 2019. #DontExtraditeAssange
Mirrored from YouTube channel Emerge at:-
https://youtu.be/XsWVA3cuJpc
VIDEO: Update on Spanish court hearing into the unprecedented evidence of state sponsored surveillance of #WikiLeaks, its founder #JulianAssange, staff, journalists, layers and friends.
Interview with Joseph Farrell @SwaziJAF at Westminster magistrates' Court on 19 December 2019. #DontExtraditeAssange
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.