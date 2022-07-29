Kevin Annett_Evidence from the trial that deposed Pope Benedict and convicted the Canadian genocide - July 2012-February 2013

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Kevin Annett_Subject: _Least we forget_Crimes against humanity by church, state: the corporatocracy: The International Common Law Court of Justice (ICLCJ)_Proceedings from July, One Decade ago:
Part 1 The opening case of the Court concerning crimes against humanity by church and state in Canada: The Indian residential schools...Surviving Truth Tellers- their stories, their courageous disclosure make for us to wake up; after the shock- a big work for many of us to overcome we can dissociate now from an unfathomable, bottomless pit of rot - the Crown, ruling Church & State- today's corporatocracy- righteously despised ...
After watching go to: https://www.brighteon.com/c94a11ba-b762-4bac-98d9-2d16ea2ee89b Breaking News: an "I Accuse" open letter to Governor-General Mary Simon; Pope, Trudeau, Chinese publicly accused, charged with crimes in Canada –
Coming soon: Retrospective by Kevin Annett_Our Thirty
Years War and the ending it heralds
Posted by Justice Equality Republic