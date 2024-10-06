BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
When DOJ Whistleblowers Decode Symbols with Ariel Zen & Santana Nottage
What is happening
What is happening
81 views • 7 months ago
Truth Lives Here

Friday, October 4, 2024


Ariel Zen is a visionary entrepreneur and co-founder of I-Focus Xperience, a groundbreaking company dedicated to revolutionizing vision technology. Driven by the mission to ensure that everyone has access to the gift of sight, Ariel and her husband, Santana Nottage, have successfully delivered patented vision technology across Ghana, Gambia, Australia, Atlanta, and Compton, California. Their innovative customizable spectacles can provide any prescription eyeglasses within just five minutes, eliminating the long wait times traditionally associated with eyewear.

Ariel and Santana are also known for their courageous stance as DOJ whistleblowers. After providing services to state and federal prisoners for over 13 years, they witnessed cruel and inhumane medical malpractice. Their efforts to advocate for justice led to their illegal termination and financial devastation. Passionate about harnessing knowledge for the greater good, Ariel and Santana have traveled the world collaborating with leading scientists and doctors in the quest for cures for autism and dementia. Their work is guided by a profound commitment to enlightenment and the betterment of humanity.


Subscribe to her Substack: https://maryamhenein.substack.com/



Keywords
cancerdojmachinecareeyewhistleblowerssighttruth lives heredecode symbolsariel zensantana nottagemichael sumerfieldhealth fitnessi-focusxperience
