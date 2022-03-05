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Dr. Richard Fleming Testifies | Bio Weapon aka C-19 & the “Vaccines"
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1233 views • March 05, 2022
Dr. Richard Fleming Testifies | Bio Weapon aka C-19 & the “Vaccines"
A must watch for anyone on any side of the media driven "narrative" - http://www.tipsmedia.tv/ - March 4, 2022
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Dr. Richard Fleming Testifies | Bio Weapon aka C-19 & the “Vaccines"
Dr. Richard Fleming Testifies, Bio Weapon, C-19, Vaccines, March 4 2022
Dr Richard Fleming Testifies, Bio Weapon, C-19, Vaccines, March 4 2022
A must watch for anyone on any side of the media driven "narrative" - http://www.tipsmedia.tv/ - March 4, 2022
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Dr. Richard Fleming Testifies | Bio Weapon aka C-19 & the “Vaccines"
Dr. Richard Fleming Testifies, Bio Weapon, C-19, Vaccines, March 4 2022
Dr Richard Fleming Testifies, Bio Weapon, C-19, Vaccines, March 4 2022
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