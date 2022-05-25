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6 WAYS TO PREPARE SOCIALLY FOR THE END TIMES [LISTED BELOW]
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61 views • May 25, 2022
PREPPERS: OUR GREATEST RESOURCE IN THE END TIMES WILL PROBABLY BE THE ENCOURAGERS AND EXPERTS WITH WHOM WE HAVE CAMARADERIE! Who is in your social circle that will be there pulling with you in tough times? Speaking of pulling, who will you go to if you need to have a tooth pulled? This is a matter of "social preparations".
'The End Times Study: Social Preparations [Session 12]
How to prepare SOCIALLY for the end times:
1. Get close to people with whom you can share encouragement.
2. Get close to people who help you grow in the faith.
3. Communicate with anyone who might be a part of your bug out plan.
4. Consider ham radio communications with loved ones [find radio operators].
5. Talk to professionals now about future help.
6. Talk with experts in non-professional fields of expertise.
'The End Times Study' is an online "reality TV" Bible study that runs Thursday evenings, 7:00 PM CST March 3 through May 26, 2022. This study will give an overview of Bible prophecies, and then consider present-day prophecy fulfillments that indicate this generation is likely to see Christ's second coming. Finally, there will be practical life-coaching tips on being ready spiritually, physically, socially, financially and psychologically.
“THE END TIMES STUDY”
Class Outline [Work in Progress]
March 3 - May 26
David Cary
March 3 - What in the World is Going On?!
March 10 - Why Study The End Times NOW ?!
March 17 - Bible Prophecies: What Jesus Said Would Happen
March 24 - Bible Prophecies: What Paul Said Would Happen
March 31 - Bible Prophecies: What John the Revelator Saw
April 7 - Bible Prophecies: What OT Prophets Said Would Happen
April 14 - So Where Are We At In the Big Picture…and What Can We Do?
April 21 - Psychological Preparations
April 28 - Spiritual Preparations
May 5 - Physical Preparations
May 12 - Financial Preparations
May 19 - Social Preparations
May 26 - A Strong Finish
For more information, please feel welcome to click here on the link
https://carylifecoaching.com/theendtimesstudy
'The End Times Study: Social Preparations [Session 12]
How to prepare SOCIALLY for the end times:
1. Get close to people with whom you can share encouragement.
2. Get close to people who help you grow in the faith.
3. Communicate with anyone who might be a part of your bug out plan.
4. Consider ham radio communications with loved ones [find radio operators].
5. Talk to professionals now about future help.
6. Talk with experts in non-professional fields of expertise.
'The End Times Study' is an online "reality TV" Bible study that runs Thursday evenings, 7:00 PM CST March 3 through May 26, 2022. This study will give an overview of Bible prophecies, and then consider present-day prophecy fulfillments that indicate this generation is likely to see Christ's second coming. Finally, there will be practical life-coaching tips on being ready spiritually, physically, socially, financially and psychologically.
“THE END TIMES STUDY”
Class Outline [Work in Progress]
March 3 - May 26
David Cary
March 3 - What in the World is Going On?!
March 10 - Why Study The End Times NOW ?!
March 17 - Bible Prophecies: What Jesus Said Would Happen
March 24 - Bible Prophecies: What Paul Said Would Happen
March 31 - Bible Prophecies: What John the Revelator Saw
April 7 - Bible Prophecies: What OT Prophets Said Would Happen
April 14 - So Where Are We At In the Big Picture…and What Can We Do?
April 21 - Psychological Preparations
April 28 - Spiritual Preparations
May 5 - Physical Preparations
May 12 - Financial Preparations
May 19 - Social Preparations
May 26 - A Strong Finish
For more information, please feel welcome to click here on the link
https://carylifecoaching.com/theendtimesstudy
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