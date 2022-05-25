6 WAYS TO PREPARE SOCIALLY FOR THE END TIMES [LISTED BELOW]

PREPPERS: OUR GREATEST RESOURCE IN THE END TIMES WILL PROBABLY BE THE ENCOURAGERS AND EXPERTS WITH WHOM WE HAVE CAMARADERIE! Who is in your social circle that will be there pulling with you in tough times? Speaking of pulling, who will you go to if you need to have a tooth pulled? This is a matter of "social preparations".'The End Times Study: Social Preparations [Session 12]How to prepare SOCIALLY for the end times:1. Get close to people with whom you can share encouragement.2. Get close to people who help you grow in the faith.3. Communicate with anyone who might be a part of your bug out plan.4. Consider ham radio communications with loved ones [find radio operators].5. Talk to professionals now about future help.6. Talk with experts in non-professional fields of expertise.'The End Times Study' is an online "reality TV" Bible study that runs Thursday evenings, 7:00 PM CST March 3 through May 26, 2022. This study will give an overview of Bible prophecies, and then consider present-day prophecy fulfillments that indicate this generation is likely to see Christ's second coming. Finally, there will be practical life-coaching tips on being ready spiritually, physically, socially, financially and psychologically.“THE END TIMES STUDY”Class Outline [Work in Progress]March 3 - May 26David CaryMarch 3 - What in the World is Going On?!March 10 - Why Study The End Times NOW ?!March 17 - Bible Prophecies: What Jesus Said Would HappenMarch 24 - Bible Prophecies: What Paul Said Would HappenMarch 31 - Bible Prophecies: What John the Revelator SawApril 7 - Bible Prophecies: What OT Prophets Said Would HappenApril 14 - So Where Are We At In the Big Picture…and What Can We Do?April 21 - Psychological PreparationsApril 28 - Spiritual PreparationsMay 5 - Physical PreparationsMay 12 - Financial PreparationsMay 19 - Social PreparationsMay 26 - A Strong FinishFor more information, please feel welcome to click here on the link