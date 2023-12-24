3D Xmas Adventure - Santa's Rescue (1996, PC)

3D Xmas Adventure - Santa's Rescue is a first-person shooter developed and published by Pie in the Sky Software. It was made to promote their 3D Game Creation System and was released as shareware.
You play a snowman who needs to rescue Santa from an evil ice wizard.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.