We Know. Christ Came-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-DEC 7 2022
Rightly dividing the word
Published Yesterday

Aside of the Evidence When Jesus Lives in Our Hearts, Ample Cultural and Historical Accounts Exist Such as from First Century Roman Historian Tacitus and a Flavius Josephus' Antiquities of the Jew. Studying and Comparing Scripture with Scripture Reveals Even More--Layers of Prophecies, Subtle Proclamations of Christ's Deity, and Useful Clues to Such as the Magi Who Followed the Light They Were Given

jesusbible studypodcastend times

