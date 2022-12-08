We Know. Christ Came-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-DEC 7 2022

Aside of the Evidence When Jesus Lives in Our Hearts, Ample Cultural and Historical Accounts Exist Such as from First Century Roman Historian Tacitus and a Flavius Josephus' Antiquities of the Jew. Studying and Comparing Scripture with Scripture Reveals Even More--Layers of Prophecies, Subtle Proclamations of Christ's Deity, and Useful Clues to Such as the Magi Who Followed the Light They Were Given

