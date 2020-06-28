© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MASKS ARE DANGEROUS - INFO WARS
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
161 views • June 28, 2020
Wearing masks is apparently dangerous. Not wearing masks can be dangerous also, depending on the environment. Hey, why don't they put the tracking chips in the masks
so I can ditch both when I choose too. Also, beware where new masks come from.
so I can ditch both when I choose too. Also, beware where new masks come from.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.