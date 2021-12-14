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David Icke - Deuses Reptilianos e Eventos Atuais Dublado 2021
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196 views • December 14, 2021
‘Reptilianos: Éons atrás, uma raça semelhante a um lagarto bípede colonizou inúmeras galáxias. Os ancestrais de Chani derrotaram esses invasores nefastos. Por séculos, os terráqueos sem saber foram manipulados por essa força sinistra. A evolução da sociedade como um todo foi prejudicada devido à presença reptiliana. Reptoides habitam planos de existência invisíveis logo além do espectro de luz visível. '
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