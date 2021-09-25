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LET LIBERTY RING ARIZONA | RALLY FOR AUDIT 09/24/2021
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91 views • September 25, 2021
This is a compilation of footage from the Arizona State Capitol on September 24th 2021. Arizonans want our state back and returned to the land and soil of our Territory. This video features an amazing song that is produced by a patriot "OverTime" and you can find him on Spotify. Divided We Fall is the name of the song. More to come from the audit rally in Arizona. LET LIBERTY RING
Follow me on Brighteon @ Expatriated1871
YouTube @ Matthew Paul Tucciarone
Follow me on Brighteon @ Expatriated1871
YouTube @ Matthew Paul Tucciarone
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