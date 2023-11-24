Create New Account
Ukraine panic! PMC Wagner Group and Russian volunteers perform in Avdeevka
Published 17 hours ago

Russian troops from PMC Wagner Group and volunteers from various regions and states appeared again in the Avdeevka battle. Ukrainian troops are practically under operational siege, causing panic in their positions due to a lack of weapons such as artillery and drones.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

avdeevkawagner grouppmc

