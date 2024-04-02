Create New Account
Palestinian Christians sang and prayed yesterday for Easter - one of the last places left for Gaza's tiny Catholic Community
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Palestinian Christians sang and prayed yesterday in the Congregation of the Latin Monastery, Church of the Holy Family, one of the last places left for Gaza's tiny Catholic community.

A different church than the pastor video that I posted today and featured. I think that he is Lutheran.

israel palestine gaza lebanon west bank

