BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Nazi Scientists Who Tortured Millions Recruited for U.S. Military Operation - Colin Heaton
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
433 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
22 views • Yesterday


Have you ever heard of Operation Paperclip? Originally called Operation Overcast, it was a top-secret U.S. operation that brought countless Nazi researchers, scientists, and engineers to America, where U.S. officials sought to utilize their research. Colin Heaton is an expert on Operation Paperclip and a historian and the president of CD Heaton Historical Consultants. Colin highlights some of the top Nazi minds that were brought to the U.S. during the operation, why they were coveted for their knowledge, and how they persecuted not just the Jewish people during the Holocaust, but also many Allied prisoners of war. Colin’s newest book release, The Star of Africa, details the life of German Luftwaffe Captain Hans-Joachim Marseille.



TAKEAWAYS


Each Nazi researcher or scientist had his own motivations for their work


Some German scientists wanted nothing to do with Hitler, but feared for their lives if they did not assist the Nazis


Colin’s deep interest in World War II history began during the 1970s, when he was reading a book about German fighter pilots


Operation Paperclip was a huge secret, since recruiting foreign nationals for U.S. military work would have been prohibited



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Artza (get 20% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3H0uUGG

Operation Paperclip video: https://bit.ly/4e5LTpL

Operation Overcast: https://bit.ly/4pmSgbE

Dr. Walter P. Schreiber, former Nazi Chief of Medical Science: https://bit.ly/4bs5ga8


🔗 CONNECT WITH COLIN HEATON

Website: https://www.historyfilmconsultant.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/colinheaton24/

YouTube: https://bit.ly/4gD9KOL


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Waveguard (get 20% off with code TINA): https://waveguard.com/tina

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

Equipping The Persecuted: http://equippingthepersecuted.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

https://counterculturemom.com/download-new-app/


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2025 Recap & 2026 Goals: https://bit.ly/2026CCM

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #counterculturemomapp #thecounterculturemomshow #tinagriffin #ColinHeaton #NeverForget #HolocaustRemembrance #Auschwitz #JewishHistory #SurvivorStories #WorldWarII #HumanityMatters #StandAgainstHate #StandWithIsrael #NeverAgain #IsraelUnderAttack #IsraelStrong #SupportIsrael #OperationIsrael #SupportTheIDF #Israel #HolocaustSurvivors #JesusSaves #OperationPaperclip #NaziGermany


Keywords
militaryisraelhistorynazismk ultraoperation paperclipsurvivorscounterculturemomtina griffincolin heaton
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Chinese Researchers Develop Method to Convert Plastic Waste Into Jet Fuel at 82% Yield

Chinese Researchers Develop Method to Convert Plastic Waste Into Jet Fuel at 82% Yield

Iva Greene
&#8220;The Human Shutdown&#8221; on BrightU &#8211; Why your brain&#8217;s garbage disposal only runs while you dream

“The Human Shutdown” on BrightU – Why your brain’s garbage disposal only runs while you dream

Belle Carter
Researchers Test Two Methods to Destroy PFAS in Water

Researchers Test Two Methods to Destroy PFAS in Water

Iva Greene
Exercise and Blood Glucose: Key Findings and Recommendations

Exercise and Blood Glucose: Key Findings and Recommendations

Morgan S. Verity
Out with alarmism: New climate report director promises science over scare tactics

Out with alarmism: New climate report director promises science over scare tactics

Cassie B.
The humble garnish that fights cancer: New science reveals parsley&#8217;s potent secret

The humble garnish that fights cancer: New science reveals parsley’s potent secret

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy