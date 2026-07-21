Nazi Scientists Who Tortured Millions Recruited for U.S. Military Operation - Colin Heaton





Have you ever heard of Operation Paperclip? Originally called Operation Overcast, it was a top-secret U.S. operation that brought countless Nazi researchers, scientists, and engineers to America, where U.S. officials sought to utilize their research. Colin Heaton is an expert on Operation Paperclip and a historian and the president of CD Heaton Historical Consultants. Colin highlights some of the top Nazi minds that were brought to the U.S. during the operation, why they were coveted for their knowledge, and how they persecuted not just the Jewish people during the Holocaust, but also many Allied prisoners of war. Colin’s newest book release, The Star of Africa, details the life of German Luftwaffe Captain Hans-Joachim Marseille.









TAKEAWAYS





Each Nazi researcher or scientist had his own motivations for their work





Some German scientists wanted nothing to do with Hitler, but feared for their lives if they did not assist the Nazis





Colin’s deep interest in World War II history began during the 1970s, when he was reading a book about German fighter pilots





Operation Paperclip was a huge secret, since recruiting foreign nationals for U.S. military work would have been prohibited









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Operation Overcast: https://bit.ly/4pmSgbE

Dr. Walter P. Schreiber, former Nazi Chief of Medical Science: https://bit.ly/4bs5ga8





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