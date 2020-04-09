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China moving in Military Presence into Africa & Vaccine Testing!!
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144 views • April 09, 2020
China says it will increase its military presence in Africa!
China is looking to strengthen defense engagement with African countries, adding to its economic and commercial profile on the continent.
That would compliment existing Chinese ventures, such as peacekeeping activities and weapons sales, as well as protecting Chinese assets, experts say.
And Jean-Jacques Muyembe, the DG of DR Congo's National Institute for Biomedical Research has confirmed that his Country's citizens will be used for clinical trials of the #coronavirus #vaccines produced in Canada, USA and China.
China is looking to strengthen defense engagement with African countries, adding to its economic and commercial profile on the continent.
That would compliment existing Chinese ventures, such as peacekeeping activities and weapons sales, as well as protecting Chinese assets, experts say.
And Jean-Jacques Muyembe, the DG of DR Congo's National Institute for Biomedical Research has confirmed that his Country's citizens will be used for clinical trials of the #coronavirus #vaccines produced in Canada, USA and China.
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