Lawn care involves the maintenance and cultivation of a healthy, beautiful lawn through regular practices like mowing, fertilizing, watering, aerating, and controlling pests and weeds. Proper lawn care ensures that grass stays lush and green, while preventing common issues such as brown patches, diseases, or excessive thatch buildup. Regular mowing at the right height, combined with the appropriate fertilization schedule, helps to promote strong root growth and even grass coverage.