Redefining Failure

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[Bidan] Only Knows How To Lose
* No amount of spin can obscure their failure — or is it malevolent success?
* Joe’s America defined as ugly reality.
* Lying to America won’t make things better.
* Joe’s ‘mission accomplished’ moment: taking a flamethrower to the U.S. economy.
* This ‘transition’ is not by mistake.
* They lie about the economy while Americans head to food banks.
* XI takes Joe’s lunch money during 2-hour phone call.
* China threatens U.S. with ‘fire’ and media yawns.
* Lurch sucked up to China for what?
* Reminder: China is a repressive dictatorship.
* Joe will consider anything that makes us weaker.
* Moderate Dems are like unicorns; they don’t exist.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 28 July 2022