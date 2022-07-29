Redefining Failure

[Bidan] Only Knows How To Lose

* No amount of spin can obscure their failure — or is it malevolent success?

* Joe’s America defined as ugly reality.

* Lying to America won’t make things better.

* Joe’s ‘mission accomplished’ moment: taking a flamethrower to the U.S. economy.

* This ‘transition’ is not by mistake.

* They lie about the economy while Americans head to food banks.

* XI takes Joe’s lunch money during 2-hour phone call.

* China threatens U.S. with ‘fire’ and media yawns.

* Lurch sucked up to China for what?

* Reminder: China is a repressive dictatorship.

* Joe will consider anything that makes us weaker.

* Moderate Dems are like unicorns; they don’t exist.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





The Ingraham Angle | 28 July 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6310159478112

