Trump talks forming own media company, why did he stay on Twitter, why obey your master for so long

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Judge Jeanine Pirro launched an attack on Democrats and others who are telling President Donald Trump and his supporters to accept that he lost the election to Joe Biden at the top of her Fox News show on Saturday night.



Pirro's rant came hours after tens of thousands of Trump fans marched through Washington DC to show support for the president's unsubstantiated claims of election fraud.



The host listed off some of those claims and insisted that Trump has no obligation to concede until they are investigated fully.



'We'll pursue all legal avenues where there are irregularities, anomalies, illegalities and corruptions, and until the certification and the electors vote, that is not a lot to ask,' she said of herself and other Trump supporters.



'So don't you dare ask us to just accept it and move on, and don't you dare tell me I'm being un-American by questioning what even a Supreme Court justice has put a hold on.



'And don't you dare ask us to go quietly into the night.'



PART ONE: The most important part of democracy is to do it correctly. The most important question tonight is did we in 2020? #OpeningStatement pic.twitter.com/AtYWTHiuiS



— Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) November 15, 2020

Pirro pointed out that it is not up to the media to declare the winner of the election - a complaint that has been pushed loudly and frequently by Trump and his allies - even though the media has signaled a presumptive winner in every election in modern history.



She also questioned the true motivations behind changes made to this year's election procedures in response to the coronavirus pandemic, as Trump has done.



'We are criticized because we are asking questions,' she said. 'Under the cover of Covid, rules were changed, providing opportunities for wrongdoers.



'Covid cannot be used to run herd on our constitution. Covid is not a prophylactic that prevents us from exercising our constitutional fundamental right to vote.'