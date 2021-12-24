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Archbishop Vigano Appeals for a Worldwide Anti-Globalist Alliance [Chinese subtitle] 維加諾大主教呼籲建立反全球主義聯盟
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31 views • December 24, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈EXCLUSIVE: Archbishop Vigano Appeals for a Worldwide Anti-Globalist Alliance - MUST SHARE〉，頻道「Gateway Pundit」，2021年11月18日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bkG7jqHWNEg
原影片出處：〈EXCLUSIVE: Archbishop Vigano Appeals for a Worldwide Anti-Globalist Alliance - MUST SHARE〉，頻道「Gateway Pundit」，2021年11月18日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bkG7jqHWNEg
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