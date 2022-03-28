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SATANIC LIBERALS ARE DESTROYING THE IMPRESSIONABLE MINDS OF YOUR CHILDREN
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20 views • March 28, 2022
Your Gender Can Change Season to Season, Its All So 'Fluid' Apparently, Your Childrens Minds Will Be Warped Listening to This Satanic Liberalism Gobbledygook. These Short Haired Liberal Women With the Squeaky Voices Are Servants of the Devil and Your Childrens Minds Are on the Chopping Block, This Is Pure Evil to Keep Messing With Kids Minds Like This.
"Napa Valley Unified held a “gender inclusion” training workshop. The goal was to educate parents and teachers on raising gender-neutral and gender creative children at home, and in the classroom. She explains that toddlers’ gender can change season to season so parents and teachers must constantly do work to be gender inclusive."
pulled from ----> https://vidmax.com/video/211862-creepy-speaker-instructs-teachers-that-toddler-can-change-their-genders-season-to-season
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
153NEWS. NET ----> https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Harry_knowledge123
OK.RU (Russian Youtube) ----> https://ok.ru/profile/585480743095 (sign in to OK.RU and my videos can be seen)
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
"Napa Valley Unified held a “gender inclusion” training workshop. The goal was to educate parents and teachers on raising gender-neutral and gender creative children at home, and in the classroom. She explains that toddlers’ gender can change season to season so parents and teachers must constantly do work to be gender inclusive."
pulled from ----> https://vidmax.com/video/211862-creepy-speaker-instructs-teachers-that-toddler-can-change-their-genders-season-to-season
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
153NEWS. NET ----> https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Harry_knowledge123
OK.RU (Russian Youtube) ----> https://ok.ru/profile/585480743095 (sign in to OK.RU and my videos can be seen)
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
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