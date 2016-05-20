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[May 20, 2016] Hybrid Armies and Little Green Men - Part 1 (85.2K views on YouTube [Blocked in US])
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101 views • June 17, 2021
Intro: https://www.brighteon.com/3c5a75c3-2ace-4ee7-996c-c3b123e5ae3a
Part 2: https://www.brighteon.com/e00b2304-54f2-406c-954c-6a125ea4398e
This is the first in what will likely be a 3 part series addressing the issue of "hybrid armies" and "little green men." While it may be true that the military is not using these terms in the sense that nearly everyone else would understand them, I have to wonder if that could be a psy-op to get people to ignore what HAS happened in the past and that IS prophesied to happen again in the future. This first part addresses the issue of ancient "hybrid armies" during the Biblical timeline.
Other resources to check out:
General Mark A. Milley's bio: https://www.defense.gov/Our-
Story/Biographies/Article/614392/general-mark-a-milley/
Milley's comments to ROTC cadets:
Milley's comments to ROTC cadets:
Old depricated: www.armytimes.com/story/military/careers/army/2016/04/22/army-chief-leaders-winning-everything-combat/83395612/
https://www.armytimes.com/news/your-army/2016/04/22/army-chief-to-leaders-winning-is-everything-in-combat/
https://home.army.mil/rucker/application/files/2815/6026/7025/AVN_DIG_2017_07-09.pdf/7025/AVN_DIG_2017_07-09.pdf
The Official Story on "hybrid armies" and "little green men":
https://www.e-ir.info/2015/04/16/hybrid-war-and-little-green-men-how-it-works-and-how-it-doesnt/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Little_green_men_%28Ukrainian_crisis%29
Super Soldiers:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-2187276/U-S-Army-Soldiers-able-run-Olympic-speed-wont-need-food-sleep-gene-technology.html
https://www.sott.net/article/249562-US-Army-Super-Soldier-Genetically-Modified-Humans-Won-t-Need-Food-Sleep
https://web.archive.org/web/20130810063349/https://www.infowars.com/u-s-super-soldiers-of-the-future-will-be-genetically-modified-transhumans-capable-of-superhuman-feats/
https://12160.info/profiles/blogs/super-strength-soldiers-how-and-why-via-body-part-replacements
Modern hybridization:
http://www.2045.com/
http://www.2045.com/news/34946.html
https://www.latimes.com/health/la-xpm-2011-jul-22-la-heb-human-animal-chimeras-20110722-story.html
AI robot that learns new words in real-time tells human creators it will keep them in a
“people zoo”: http://glitch.news/2015-08
-27-ai-robot-that-learns-new-words-in-real-time-tells-human-creators-it-will-keep-
them-in-a-people-zoo.html
The Coming War against hybrids:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hugo_de_Garis#The_Artilect_War
https://profhugodegaris.wordpress.com/
A brief history of "Little Green Men":
http://greyfalcon.us/Little%20green%20men.htm
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Little_green_men
http://www.kellyky.com/index.html
https://skepticalinquirer.org/2006/11/siege-of-little-green-men-the-1955-kelly-kentucky-incident/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kelly%E2%80%93Hopkinsville_encounter
https://www.ufocasebook.com/Kelly-Hopkinsville.html
https://scifi.stackexchange.com/questions/2113/what-popularised-the-concept-of-martians-as-little-green-men
https://www.theguardian.com/film/filmblog/2011/feb/18/little-green-men-paul
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
Part 2: https://www.brighteon.com/e00b2304-54f2-406c-954c-6a125ea4398e
This is the first in what will likely be a 3 part series addressing the issue of "hybrid armies" and "little green men." While it may be true that the military is not using these terms in the sense that nearly everyone else would understand them, I have to wonder if that could be a psy-op to get people to ignore what HAS happened in the past and that IS prophesied to happen again in the future. This first part addresses the issue of ancient "hybrid armies" during the Biblical timeline.
Other resources to check out:
General Mark A. Milley's bio: https://www.defense.gov/Our-
Story/Biographies/Article/614392/general-mark-a-milley/
Milley's comments to ROTC cadets:
Milley's comments to ROTC cadets:
Old depricated: www.armytimes.com/story/military/careers/army/2016/04/22/army-chief-leaders-winning-everything-combat/83395612/
https://www.armytimes.com/news/your-army/2016/04/22/army-chief-to-leaders-winning-is-everything-in-combat/
https://home.army.mil/rucker/application/files/2815/6026/7025/AVN_DIG_2017_07-09.pdf/7025/AVN_DIG_2017_07-09.pdf
The Official Story on "hybrid armies" and "little green men":
https://www.e-ir.info/2015/04/16/hybrid-war-and-little-green-men-how-it-works-and-how-it-doesnt/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Little_green_men_%28Ukrainian_crisis%29
Super Soldiers:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-2187276/U-S-Army-Soldiers-able-run-Olympic-speed-wont-need-food-sleep-gene-technology.html
https://www.sott.net/article/249562-US-Army-Super-Soldier-Genetically-Modified-Humans-Won-t-Need-Food-Sleep
https://web.archive.org/web/20130810063349/https://www.infowars.com/u-s-super-soldiers-of-the-future-will-be-genetically-modified-transhumans-capable-of-superhuman-feats/
https://12160.info/profiles/blogs/super-strength-soldiers-how-and-why-via-body-part-replacements
Modern hybridization:
http://www.2045.com/
http://www.2045.com/news/34946.html
https://www.latimes.com/health/la-xpm-2011-jul-22-la-heb-human-animal-chimeras-20110722-story.html
AI robot that learns new words in real-time tells human creators it will keep them in a
“people zoo”: http://glitch.news/2015-08
-27-ai-robot-that-learns-new-words-in-real-time-tells-human-creators-it-will-keep-
them-in-a-people-zoo.html
The Coming War against hybrids:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hugo_de_Garis#The_Artilect_War
https://profhugodegaris.wordpress.com/
A brief history of "Little Green Men":
http://greyfalcon.us/Little%20green%20men.htm
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Little_green_men
http://www.kellyky.com/index.html
https://skepticalinquirer.org/2006/11/siege-of-little-green-men-the-1955-kelly-kentucky-incident/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kelly%E2%80%93Hopkinsville_encounter
https://www.ufocasebook.com/Kelly-Hopkinsville.html
https://scifi.stackexchange.com/questions/2113/what-popularised-the-concept-of-martians-as-little-green-men
https://www.theguardian.com/film/filmblog/2011/feb/18/little-green-men-paul
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
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