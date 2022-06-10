The Earth is Flat? That is Crazy! Isn't it? - Mark Sargent

The H-Files investigators interview the world's prominent flat earth researcher. Mark Sargent dives deep into the evidence and the speculation that the earth is not what we have been told. Do we really live in a real life Truman Show?

The H Files will take a deep dive into the lies, the falsifications, and fabrications that we have been told is our historical record. We will investigate conspiracies, speculations and most importantly EVIDENCE that will make you think twice about much of our recorded history.

The Flat Earth Short List for new people - YouTube

Flat Earth Tests, Experiments & Observations - YouTube

Flat Earth Testimony Shows by Subject Matter Experts - YouTube