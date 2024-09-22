BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This is a depopulation & enslavement agenda, says Rima Laibow, MD
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9977 followers
7 months ago

“This vision is a depopulation and enslavement vision [agenda]… “This has been going on for at least 140 years. “John D. Rockefeller, Sr. picked up the new science of eugenics and he said, we can shape humankind to be what we want. We want to be the supreme rulers and we want a sub-human slave class that will serve us. “He said, what we need is the science, and he began to control medicine, science, governance through his vast wealth and he began shaping the scientific developments of genetics, robotics and vaccinology so that they could alter human beings. “They were already playing with toxic vaccines, which probably accounted for what we call the [1918 Spanish Flu]. “They were biding their time, putting the systems of governance, and of medicine, and of propaganda, and of war, and of weaponization of everything in place until they had the genetic capacity to degrade us at the DNA level, and then seize control of everything. “While they were doing this, they created the United Nations [UN], and we're going to kill most of humanity from its very inception. “People say, well, [the U.N. is ] a good organization gone bad. “No, [ the U.N. is ] a bad organization pretending to be good. “[ The U.N. ]… has put its tentacles into everything… “[ The U.N. ] has been putting in place these pseudo-treaties which obligate sovereign nations to destroy themselves into Marxist totalitarian systems. “We have to ask where Marxism came from. “John D. Rockefeller, Sr. paid for the Bolshevik revolution [Russian Revolution, 1917-1923]. “The Rothschild family paid for the Chinese revolution [establishing the the People's Republic of China in 1949]. “They wanted a legal, social, medical, psychological, political system that would allow for enslavement without people noticing that they were slaves.”

Rima E. Laibow, MD was interviewed by lawyer, Todd Callender on 16 Sep 2024.

Her website is:

https://preventgenocide2030.org/

Her Twitter X account is here:

https://x.com/DrLaibow

The full interview, titled "Prevent Genocide 2030: The UN's Plan to Take Over America", is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v5f5mdh-prevent-genocide-2030-the-uns-plan-to-take-over-america.html

Mirrored - Fat News


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

depopulationrima laibow mdenslavement agenda
