Get Stoned
Pastor Jack Ward
Pastor Jack Ward
14 followers
0
5 views • 1 day ago

11/2/2025

1 Peter 2:1-6  Get Stoned!

Intro: The cry of the sixties was “lets get stoned.”  That is lets get high on LSD or Marijuana.  Well the Bible talks about getting stoned.  It is a great High…but It’s a good High.  Getting high on Jesus who is the cornerstone of all God is doing in the universe.  It is Jesus who is the living stone and He makes all those who trust in Him to be Lively or living STONES….plural.  Once we are stoned what happens next? 

Keywords
biblemystery babylonend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church
