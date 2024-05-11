Biden is flailing while Trump continues to pick up speed; CNN blames Russia

Jesse Watters · Biden is flailing while Trump continues to pick up speed, so the media is already foaming the runway to blame Russia if joe loses in November. Meanwhile, the DNC is trying to minimize that damage by dialing back the DNC by making it virtual to shield Joe from the exposure.
@JesseBWatters
https://twitter.com/i/status/1789101955609944097
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.