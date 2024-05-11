Create New Account
Biden is flailing while Trump continues to pick up speed; CNN blames Russia
Jesse Watters · Biden is flailing while Trump continues to pick up speed, so the media is already foaming the runway to blame Russia if joe loses in November. Meanwhile, the DNC is trying to minimize that damage by dialing back the DNC by making it virtual to shield Joe from the exposure.


@JesseBWatters

https://twitter.com/i/status/1789101955609944097


Keywords
election interferenceindictmentpresident donald j trumpwitch huntcorrupt dojgovt collusion

