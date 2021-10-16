"We can't let anyone know about the cures- there is no pandemic" - the LIES EXPOSED - Watch closely

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As CNN viewership tumbles around this JOKE media station, yet more lies come out ..... this time about the NOBEL prize winning drug Ivermectin.
Doctors around the world are being CENSORED by BIG TECH from getting out the TRUTH.
Dr. Carrie Madej says Doctors know there are cures for many things that are being hidden from the public all for sake of the mighty dollar.
"What would we do for a living if people were to find out about this? This is nothing but CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY."
"The MEDIA and World Leaders are pushing this for their own Agenda".
Mirrored - wil paranormal