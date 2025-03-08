Qatari PM Gulf States’ water supplies would be poisoned if Iran’s nuclear sites were attacked

Gulf States’ water supplies would be poisoned if Iran’s nuclear sites were attacked: Qatari PM

Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told Tucker Carlson the danger of nuclear contamination to water supplies applies to everyone in the region, including Qatar, Kuwait and the UAE.

Al-Thani’s comments come amid rising tensions between Iran and the Trump administration, which has tried to pressure the Islamic Republic into submission on a new nuclear agreement, and threatened military action if talks fail.