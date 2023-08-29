What in the World Are They Spraying (2010 Full Length Version) - The Chemtrail/Geo-Engineering coverup revealed

By now everyone has seen crisscrossing streaks of white clouds trailing behind jet aircraft, stretching from horizon to horizon, eventually turning the sky into a murky haze. Our innate intelligence tells us these are not mere vapor trails from jet engines, but no one yet has probed the questions: who is doing this and why. With the release of this video, all of that has changed. Here is the story of a rapidly developing industry called geo-engineering, driven by scientists, corporations, and governments intent on changing global climate, controlling the weather, and altering the chemical composition of soil and water - all supposedly for the betterment of mankind. Although officials insist that these programs are only in the discussion phase, evidence is abundant that they have been underway since about 1990 - and the effect has been devastating to crops, wildlife, and human health. We are being sprayed with toxic substances without our consent and, to add insult to injury, they are lying to us about it. Do not watch this documentary if you have high blood pressure.

🔻

🎥 Also Watch: Holes in Heaven? H.A.A.R.P. & Advances in STOLEN Tesla Technology - HAARP, A Globalist Crime Syndicate Weapon Of Mass Destruction. Stolen Tesla Technology Turned Against ALL God’s Life on Earth (1998)

https://rumble.com/v3bkfb6-holes-in-heaven-h.a.a.r.p.-and-advances-in-stolen-tesla-technology-haarp-a-.html

🔻

🎥 Also Watch: ESSENTIAL - NEED TO KNOW - Why Climate Change is NOT an Emergency (Saturday, May 27, 2023)

https://rumble.com/v3c80z8-essential-need-to-know-why-climate-change-is-not-an-emergency-saturday-may-.html

🔻

🎥 Also Watch: FALLEN ANGELS PLAY THIS HAARP (2020) - Babylon’s Weather Modification - Full Documentary

https://rumble.com/v3bvalw-fallen-angels-play-this-haarp-2020-babylons-weather-modification-full-docum.html

🔻

🎥 Also Watch: Climate Engineering Weather Warfare, and the Collapse of Civilization (2014)

https://rumble.com/v3ae0ki-climate-engineering-weather-warfare-and-the-collapse-of-civilization-2014.html

🔻

🎥 Also Watch: Behind The Green Mask UN: Agenda 21 - Rosa Koire - Open Mind Conference 2013 Skanderborg Denmark

https://rumble.com/v28vcla-behind-the-green-mask-un-agenda-21-rosa-koire-open-mind-conference-2013-ska.html

🔻

🎥 Also Watch: February 8, 2023 Did The NWO Globalist Crime Syndicate Use HAARP To Punish Turkey?

https://rumble.com/v28sk1u-february-8-2023-did-the-nwo-globalist-crime-syndicate-use-haarp-to-punish-t.html

🔻

🎥 Also Watch: The Fascist Communist Corporate United Nations Agenda for the 21th Century -- A brief summary & revelation by the late Rosa Koire

https://rumble.com/v27mk4o-the-fascist-communist-corporate-united-nation-agenda-for-the-21th-century-b.html

🔻

🎥 Also Watch: Geoengineering Expert Rosalind Peterson - Documentary

https://rumble.com/v27cjhc-geoengineering-expert-rosalind-peterson-documentary.html

🔻

🎥 Also Watch: The Father Of Weaponized Weather

https://rumble.com/v3c7iho-the-father-of-weaponized-weather.html

🔻

🎥 Also Watch: Kate Shemirani & Mark Steele: 528Hz-60GHz – Your Water, Cells & DNA Are Under a 5G Energy Weapon Attack!!

https://rumble.com/v27b6dg-kate-shemirani-and-mark-steele-528hz-60ghz-your-water-cells-and-dna-are-und.html

🔻

🎥 Also Watch: The Dimming Geoengineering Documentary - By Dane Wigington

https://rumble.com/v1uxtde-the-dimming-geoengineering-documentary-by-dane-wiggington.html

🔻

🎥 Also Watch: LISTEN TO A FEW EXPERTS ON WHAT IS BEING SPRAYED IN THE SKIES

https://rumble.com/v1uveig-listen-to-a-few-experts-on-what-is-being-sprayed-in-the-skies.html



