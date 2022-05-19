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In the LPR, little Eva meets Russian Sappers Three Times a Week at the Gate of Her House. 051922
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111 views • May 19, 2022
In the LPR, little Eva meets Russian sappers three times a week at the gate of her house
All of Russia learned about the boy Lesha from the Belgorod region, who greets our military with a military greeting, but no less poignant story in the Luhansk People's Republic
The girl Eva spent more than a week in the basement of her house, until our soldiers liberated the village and found her.
All of Russia learned about the boy Lesha from the Belgorod region, who greets our military with a military greeting, but no less poignant story in the Luhansk People's Republic
The girl Eva spent more than a week in the basement of her house, until our soldiers liberated the village and found her.
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