Russia 'HUNTS DOWN 1,000 West-Backed Fighters Armed With STINGERS' In Ally Nation

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Russia’s Africa Corps claimed they have repelled one of the largest militant offensives in Mali, allegedly backed by Western and Ukrainian mercenaries, and possibly stopped a coup attempt in its tracks. According to the Russia-linked forces, militants allegedly linked to Al-Qaeda affiliate JNIM, along with the Tuareg-led Azawad Liberation Front, launched near-simultaneous attacks across key cities in Mali. Targets reportedly included the capital Bamako, as well as Kati, Gao, Kidal, and Sevare, marking one of the most widespread offensives in the country in recent years. Videos released from both sides purportedly show intense combat scenes.
0:00 Mali Militant Offensive: Africa Corps Repels Attack
1:07 Africa Corps Claims: Western Weapons Fuel Mali Militants
2:12 Tuareg Rebels Seize Kidal: Russia Withdraws from Mali
3:14 Mali Defence Minister Sadio Kamara Dies in Attack
3:58 Iran Pledges Resistance: Secures National Interests
4:58 Iran Discusses Strait of Hormuz Security With Oman
5:22 Iran Boosts Diplomatic Ties: Visits Pakistan, Russia
6:28 Iran Reaffirms Oman Ties: Hormuz Passage Critical
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Mirrored - Times Of India
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