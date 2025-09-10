Healing For The Fractured Soul 38: Dissociative Identity: Protectors, Persecutors, & Gatekeepers

We all Dissociate in one way or another. You don't have to be diagnosed with DID or PTSD to benefit from this episode.

Protector personalities or “alters” are created in our brains to protect us from external pain. Unfortunately, these broken parts can act as a nuclear bomb to otherwise healthy relationships as unhealthy coping mechanisms come out when triggers by a current situation that can seem hostile or unreasonable. Persecutor alters might believe that hurting the system or other alters is the only way to control them or teach them how to behave and so prevent further and more extreme abuse from outside abusers. Gatekeepers control access to switching.

When a mind is fractured it can be difficult to put all the pieces together. Tonight we will try to put some names and explanations to what might seem as utter chaos in the mind but is actually a highly orchestrated dance

Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/healing-for-the-fractured-soul-session-38/

