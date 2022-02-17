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What is Your TEVAS Aptitude for Manifestation?
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12 views • February 17, 2022
If you’ve ever tried manifesting goals and failed, maybe you just need to change your style. There are five main styles of manifestation that are related to learning styles. Most people have a dominant one.
When used in the right way it can give you far more success. In this episode, you’ll learn about five different tools or natural aptitudes for manifestation – Tangent, Ecrivent, Voyent, Audient, and Sentient (or TEVAS for short). Many people teach manifestation only through using visualization.
The problem is that only a certain percentage of the population manifests that way. Others need to do it by using other senses. For example, if you can’t visualize what you want, maybe you can hear it, feel it, or write about it…and then it magnetizes to you much easier.
TOPICS COVERED:
01:23 - Definition of a Manifestation Personality Style
04:27 - The Tangent Manifestation Style
09:07 - The Ecrivent Manifestation Style
14:14 - The Voyent Manifestation Style
20:34 - The Audient Manifestation Style
24:19 - The Sentient Manifestation Style
29:03 - Further Resources to Enhance Your Skills
---------------------------------
LINKS
---------------------------------
Take the TEVAS Aptitude Quiz here:
https://mindstoryacademy.com/tevas-manifestation-style-quiz/
Re-Inspire – online masterclass
https://mindstoryacademy.com/re-inspired-masterclass/
Helio Tropez – novel on Amazon
http://mybook.to/HelioTropez
Subscribe to this Podcast [right hand column]
https://GoldenAgeTimeline.com/Podcast
When used in the right way it can give you far more success. In this episode, you’ll learn about five different tools or natural aptitudes for manifestation – Tangent, Ecrivent, Voyent, Audient, and Sentient (or TEVAS for short). Many people teach manifestation only through using visualization.
The problem is that only a certain percentage of the population manifests that way. Others need to do it by using other senses. For example, if you can’t visualize what you want, maybe you can hear it, feel it, or write about it…and then it magnetizes to you much easier.
TOPICS COVERED:
01:23 - Definition of a Manifestation Personality Style
04:27 - The Tangent Manifestation Style
09:07 - The Ecrivent Manifestation Style
14:14 - The Voyent Manifestation Style
20:34 - The Audient Manifestation Style
24:19 - The Sentient Manifestation Style
29:03 - Further Resources to Enhance Your Skills
---------------------------------
LINKS
---------------------------------
Take the TEVAS Aptitude Quiz here:
https://mindstoryacademy.com/tevas-manifestation-style-quiz/
Re-Inspire – online masterclass
https://mindstoryacademy.com/re-inspired-masterclass/
Helio Tropez – novel on Amazon
http://mybook.to/HelioTropez
Subscribe to this Podcast [right hand column]
https://GoldenAgeTimeline.com/Podcast
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