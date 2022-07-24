Dr. Francis Boyle Confirmed: Monkeypox (Gain of Function Warfare) Towards Biomedical Global Dictatorship

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Dr. Francis Boyle discussed the 1st August 2022 date that the WHO wants to proceed with their Pandemic Treaty, Monkeypox, and other biological threat tactics that the globalists will use to continue to push their global biomedical dictatorship on humanity. This was posted on June 9th. 2022. 45 day's before the WHO under Tedros announced that Monkeypox is now a 'Global Medical Emergency' despite the fact that only 16,000 people are infected with it in over 75 countries and only FIVE (5) people have died from the (mostly) Homosexually Transmitted disease.
Related video and channel:
https://rumble.com/v17u40v-dr.-francis-boyle-monkeypox-the-who-and-further-biological-warfare-towards-.html
Related links:
https://greatgameindia.com/wuhan-lab-isolated-monkeypox/
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