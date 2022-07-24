BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Francis Boyle Confirmed: Monkeypox (Gain of Function Warfare) Towards Biomedical Global Dictatorship
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
563 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
168 views • July 24, 2022

Dr. Francis Boyle discussed the 1st August 2022 date that the WHO wants to proceed with their Pandemic Treaty, Monkeypox, and other biological threat tactics that the globalists will use to continue to push their global biomedical dictatorship on humanity. This was posted on June 9th. 2022. 45 day's before the WHO under Tedros announced that Monkeypox is now a 'Global Medical Emergency' despite the fact that only 16,000 people are infected with it in over 75 countries and only FIVE (5) people have died from the (mostly) Homosexually Transmitted disease.


Related video and channel:


https://rumble.com/v17u40v-dr.-francis-boyle-monkeypox-the-who-and-further-biological-warfare-towards-.html


Related links:


https://greatgameindia.com/wuhan-lab-isolated-monkeypox/



Please follow Mark @GlobalAgenda on all my Social Media accounts.


Paypal Donations are always appreciated:


https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/GlobalAgenda


Contact me via email: [email protected]


My Video Sharing Channel Links:


A Dose of Canadian Truth

YouTube Channel

https://www.youtube.com/c/ADoseofCanadianTruth


Global Agenda on BitChute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/f6yPlESAuroU/


Global Agenda on Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/GlobalAgenda


Global Agenda on Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda


Global Agenda on Odysee

https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda


My Social Media Links:


Global Agenda (@BD007Marky) on Twitter

https://twitter.com/BD007Marky


Global Agenda on Gettr

https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda


Global Agenda on Locals

https://locals.com/member/GlobalAgenda


Global Agenda on Flote

https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda


Global Agenda on Gab

https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda

Keywords
wuhanlabgainoffunctionmonkeypox
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
CAR-T Cancer Treatment Draws Patients to China as Costs Rise in U.S.

CAR-T Cancer Treatment Draws Patients to China as Costs Rise in U.S.

Morgan S. Verity
Studies Cite Multiple Health Benefits Linked to Lettuce Consumption

Studies Cite Multiple Health Benefits Linked to Lettuce Consumption

Coco Somers
How a common pesticide sows the seeds of Parkinson&#8217;s disease

How a common pesticide sows the seeds of Parkinson’s disease

Ava Grace
Intermittent Fasting as a Strategy for Diabetes Management: A Review of Recent Research

Intermittent Fasting as a Strategy for Diabetes Management: A Review of Recent Research

Petra Stone
NYC Releases 170,000 Pages of Documents on 9/11 Air Toxicity Ahead of 25th Anniversary

NYC Releases 170,000 Pages of Documents on 9/11 Air Toxicity Ahead of 25th Anniversary

Iva Greene
Study Finds Exercise and Naps Both Aid Memory After Sleep Loss

Study Finds Exercise and Naps Both Aid Memory After Sleep Loss

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy