Why Deportation Numbers Used to Be So High — And Why They’re Different Now

Why were deportations so high before Donald Trump — and why do the numbers look so different today? In this episode of Behind the Line Podcast, we break down the real mechanics behind U.S. immigration enforcement and deportation statistics. From Bush- and Obama-era border apprehensions that rapidly converted into ICE removals, to the Secure Communities fingerprint pipeline that drove record deportation totals, we explain why earlier administrations produced higher numbers without relying on mass raids or rhetoric. We also examine how asylum policy changes, court backlogs, and enforcement priorities reshaped the system under Trump and Biden, leading to fewer completed removals despite historic border crossings. This episode separates encounters from deportations, explains the difference between border and interior enforcement, and exposes why raw numbers without context are misleading. If you want facts instead of political talking points, this episode is essential listening.
0:00Why Deportation Numbers Used to Be So High — And Why They’re Different Now Intro
0:57Why deportation numbers are different
5:39Politicians inflame the situation