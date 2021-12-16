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WE HAVE BEEN PUT INTO A TRAP THIS YEAR BUT THE DOOR IS NOT SHUT YET! CATHERINE AUSTIN FiTTS
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22 views • December 16, 2021
The TRUEMAN SHOW 51
Jorn Luka
66.9K subscribers
The ECONOMIC TECHNOCRACY-SLAVERY-SYSTEM
WE HAVE BEEN
I produce all content for free. If you take to heart what I make, then please donate, so we may continuously produce more and better content. Would you like to make another contribution? That’s also possible. Please e-mail me at: [email protected]. Thanks for all of your support. You make The Trueman Show and our tours possible!
For the 51st episode, we travelled to Friesland (again). Because we were invited by the American Catherine Austin Fitts, who temporarily resides in beautiful Friesland.
For many years, Catherine worked as an investment broker. During the government of George H.W. Bush, she worked as “Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing”. In addition, she has been running the platform The Solari Report for quite some time now.
We spoke to Catherine about her time in the Bush administration, when she started to see the corruption in politics and within the system. And about the periods of threats, she and her family faced. The monetary system and how it has been designed. Who is pulling the strings at the world stage? What is in store for us, in the near future? What actions can you take, personally? And much much more.
Were you taken by what you just saw? Then please, subscribe to my channel and like the video, and share it with friends and on social media. Together, we make our true voices heard!
Jorn Luka
66.9K subscribers
The ECONOMIC TECHNOCRACY-SLAVERY-SYSTEM
WE HAVE BEEN
I produce all content for free. If you take to heart what I make, then please donate, so we may continuously produce more and better content. Would you like to make another contribution? That’s also possible. Please e-mail me at: [email protected]. Thanks for all of your support. You make The Trueman Show and our tours possible!
For the 51st episode, we travelled to Friesland (again). Because we were invited by the American Catherine Austin Fitts, who temporarily resides in beautiful Friesland.
For many years, Catherine worked as an investment broker. During the government of George H.W. Bush, she worked as “Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing”. In addition, she has been running the platform The Solari Report for quite some time now.
We spoke to Catherine about her time in the Bush administration, when she started to see the corruption in politics and within the system. And about the periods of threats, she and her family faced. The monetary system and how it has been designed. Who is pulling the strings at the world stage? What is in store for us, in the near future? What actions can you take, personally? And much much more.
Were you taken by what you just saw? Then please, subscribe to my channel and like the video, and share it with friends and on social media. Together, we make our true voices heard!
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