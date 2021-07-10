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A COMEDY SKIT. WHEN THE BIDEN (BIDUMB) ADMINISTRATION (REGIME) KNOCKS ON YOUR DOOR TO JAB YOU (MIRRORED)
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2231 views • July 10, 2021
A COMEDY SKIT. WHEN THE BIDEN (BIDUMB) ADMINISTRATION (REGIME) KNOCKS ON YOUR DOOR TO JAB YOU (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/25wxM5fVD3SF/
Great comedy skit. I say if they ask for your guns give them to them. However give them the ammunition first.
This skit is well done.
Source: The Freedom Movement. AwakenWithJP.com/JoinMe
Category Entertainment
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/25wxM5fVD3SF/
Great comedy skit. I say if they ask for your guns give them to them. However give them the ammunition first.
This skit is well done.
Source: The Freedom Movement. AwakenWithJP.com/JoinMe
Category Entertainment
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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