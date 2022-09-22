⚡️ Fire attack launched at the units from 28th Mechanized Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Pravdino (Kherson region) has resulted in causing casualties of over 200 persons and 21 units of military equipment.

◽️ Personnel of 4th Company from 2nd Battalion of the above mentioned formation was actually eliminated due to the fault of the commander of 28th Brigade of the AFU who had sent this unit to counter-attack towards a minefield.

💥 Fire attack launched at 3rd Battalion from 1st Presidential Brigade that made an unsuccessful attempt to counter-attack has resulted in causing casualties of over 60 persons, 4 tanks and 8 motor vehicles.

💥 Russian Aerospace Forces have launched a high-precision attack at the provisional base of 2nd Battalion from 93rd Mechanized Brigade of the AFU near Artyomovsk. Over 75 militants and 9 units of military equipment have been eliminated.

💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralized 8 AFU command posts near Artyomovsk, Svyatogorsk, Aleksandrovka, Yarovaya (Donetsk People's Republic), Kupyansk, Chervony Oskol (Kharkov region), the provisional base of Donbass nationalist group near Nikolayevka (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as 68 artillery units, 147 manpower and military equipment concentration areas.

◽️ 12 munitions and armament depots have been destroyed near Kamenka (Kharkov region), Krasnoarmeysk, Dimitrov, Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic) and Belaya Krinitsa (Kherson region).

💥 Air defense facilities have shot down 11 unmanned aerial vehicles near Staromayorskoye, Petrovskoye, Karpovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Stepnoye, Bobrovy Kut, Mirolyubovka, Krasnoselskoye, Volkovskoye and Charivnoye, including 1 Bayraktar UAV near Dmitrenko (Kherson region).

◽️ Moreover, 28 projectiles launched by U.S.-manufactured HIMARS MRLS and 3 HARM anti-radar missiles have been destroyed near Svistunovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Chernobayevka, Zavetnoye and near Kakhovka hydroelectric plant (Kherson region).

- Russian Military of Defense