SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 29NOV22 - Rita Panahi: Douglas Murray: World Must Demand a Genuine Answer on COVID-19 Origin

CHECK DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE RITA PANAHI VIDEOS





https://youtu.be/Z7ejbGeJdqs?list=PL2OFHLSeLxlaGiO3UPKfHub50iLZvEyQS





Author Douglas Murray has criticised recent comments made by Dr Anthony Fauci relating to the Trump administration's handling of China amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

Dr Anthony Fauci – America's leading infectious disease official – recently took aim at the Trump administration, saying it "clearly" had an "anti-China approach" right from the very beginning.



Dr Fauci said the Trump administration had an "accusatory nature" in its approach to China.



"Fauci is just so desperate to make this entirely an issue of the Trump Administration's ... lack of diplomacy," Mr Murray told Sky News Australia host Rita Panahi.



"This had very little to do with that.



"The main problem and the questions about the source of the virus continue and they continue because of the Chinese Communist Party's wilful attempt to cover-up and make sure the world doesn't find out what was happening in Wuhan.



"And I just don't think anyone should be deflected by this Fauci move or by anyone else.



"I'm very keen that the civilised world gets together and continues to demand a genuine answer to why this virus got out and how we'll make sure that it never happens again.



"But I don't see that unanimity – I see people like Fauci saying 'well, let's blame Trump, let's blame Biden, let's blame anyone but the Chinese Communist Party'."