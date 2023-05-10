Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Klaus Schwab, expresses his great admiration for China - a dystopian, totalitarian, biometric surveillance state
56 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

Head of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, expresses his great admiration for China—a dystopian, totalitarian, biometric surveillance state:

"The World Economic Forum has been part of the development of [China] for nearly 30 years... The Chinese model is certainly a very attractive model for quite a number of countries."

As the conspiracy realists have been pointing out for many years, China—with its social credit system, mandatory digital ID, CBDCs and omnipresent biometric surveillance state—is the blueprint for what our self-appointed globalist overlords intend to roll out globally.

Source @Wide Awake Media

Keywords
chinawefklaus schwabdystopian blue-printbiometric surveillance state

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket