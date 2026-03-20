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CTP (20260321 S3E144) AI Music (Past, Present, Future) BTS/SP video
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
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CTP (S3E144) AI Music And The Missing Soul

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

A planned conversation about AI music turns into a behind-the-scenes solo take when my guest does not show, and I use the moment to think out loud about what AI can copy and what it cannot. I dig into AI-generated songs on YouTube, the coming pressure on musicians, and why I still believe real life experience matters in art.

• Gary not showing up and why I record anyway

• AI-generated music and fake duets online

• How cloned voices and “mashups” spread on YouTube

• My own history with writing and recording music

• Looker and Simone as warnings about synthetic performers

• Using AI to produce songs versus creating as a human

• Why AI can mimic emotion but not truly have it

• Fear of AI taking over parts of the music industry

• Request for listener feedback and mini sessions

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politicsconstitutionpodcastchristianentertainmentaimusicsongwriterintelligencebandartificialsingerjlenarddetroitchristitutionalistsuno
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