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The Alex Jones Show - Sunday March 14, 2021
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61 views • March 15, 2021
Mar 14, 2021
The Alex Jones Show
Guest host Owen Shroyer breaks down the unreported dangers of the COVID-19 vaccine, with its latest victim appearing to be world champion boxer Marvelous Marvin Hagler, who died Saturday at age 66 after “fighting the after effects of the vaccine.”
https://banned.video/watch?id=604eab6b51b385445dbda194
The Alex Jones Show
Guest host Owen Shroyer breaks down the unreported dangers of the COVID-19 vaccine, with its latest victim appearing to be world champion boxer Marvelous Marvin Hagler, who died Saturday at age 66 after “fighting the after effects of the vaccine.”
https://banned.video/watch?id=604eab6b51b385445dbda194
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