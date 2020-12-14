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Lost Souls
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9 views • December 14, 2020
I visited a church this week and saw everyone wearing face mask afraid to interact with each other. They were afraid to shake your hand or be near you ... the Pastor was there, wearing his mask, and offered a fist bump instead of a handshake ... so much for faith in God ... as predicted this is not just a 4 year election ... it's going to be Biblical ... who are the traitors? ... who are the faithful?
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