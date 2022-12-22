Create New Account
Throwback (form and conditioning)
Demo for two special Kung Fu kids should they grow up and desire to transition from soft style to hard style. This is a modified version of the first set showing the intensity level of how I would practice it each day. Tighten every muscle from head-to-toe. Performed as an explosive isometric. Practice both slow and fast. Exhausting. Builds your wing chun core... Email: [email protected]

self-defensemartial artsmmakung fufightingtrappingwing chun

