Africa Laska

Laska runs to the beat of Africa

Up to the creek bed is where my neighbor and I came across a mama black bear and two cubs walking across the road this summer.

She went up on her haunches waving her head and body back-and-forth looking at us up and down sizing us up. She then went down, then back up again, waving back-and-forth.

I thought um this doesn’t look too good, is this a run and kill you bear movement thing or a Yogi bear don’t lite a fire nice human look?



Donna would know what sign this means. After all she’s my environment Britannica dictionary for flowers, trees, animals, birds in this new wilderness for me and lived here all her life.



Donna was walking with her dog I was now walking Laska while driving the car. Heading towards the bears, peacefully.

I asked Donna, ‘what is she doing?’

Donna said; ‘let's get the hell out of here!’ 😲

I was trying to grab my phone to take a photo I fumbled Donna’s gone out of my sight, I’m keeping my eye on the bear, times up, dropped the phone quickly forever it seemed a 3 point turn, high white tailed deer out of there.

I caught up to Donna, maybe went a little faster then her fast pace walk.



I was watching Laska to see if he would turn around and see the bears, if he did he could go running up to them. There was no time for me to get him or Doji in the car. I was picturing getting everyone in, in case of an emergency which was now. I didn’t want to stop and get out of the car to disturb Mama bear. 🤔 😳 Besides I thought I was safe.



Laska, Doji, and Donna, they were all fast walking north. Doji runs after everything that moves, snakes in the tall grass, rabbits, deer, he may be gone if he sees her. Laska would follow suit, yikes.

Keep your eyes north, don’t look back. Donna kept looking back, I was watching my back. Mama’s still there! Keep moving, go, go.

‘Whew’



Talk about seeing your life pass right in front of you on a real live movie scene, except it was real!



‘Flash’; Why am I here? What am I doing way up north what’s wrong with you! I think we better go back, back where to a concrete jungle? I love this life. ‘Flash’



It was like in the wild wilderness which we were in, but you really don’t think you are if you were a city slicker/farmers daughter/rebel born wild.



Mama bear was wild scraggly unbrushed hair 😀 looking, could of used a groomer for sure,, 7’ feet or taller, she would have had us dead quick in minutes on her 2 yard dash. Baby bears were moving slowly crossing the road, then they disappeared into the forest.

After getting back safely home. I went over to Donna’s house still high on the sighting saying ‘hi Mama bear.’ We're laughing. Then she says thanks for leaving me there. 😲

What ? !

“You took off like a shot leaving me behind. I was going to jump through your window.’

‘ I ‘, ‘I’, it was a blurr. Trying to think of a cover up.

A split second I thought maybe I did.

I replied; ‘I thought of stopping to get you all in, but you looked like you we’re okay.’

(In fear of your life)

I didn’t did I?

We’re laughing. ‘Yes you did, some neighbor you are’, she says.

‘I’m not going to live this down am I?’

I love my new wilderness neighbors.



We just were happy to be alive that day.





Share, like, subscribe









