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Just the Facts A Dramatic Reading from Producer Millian
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27 views • December 28, 2020
Just the Facts - A Dramatic Reading from Producer Millian Voice Over
You take the good, you take the bad,
you take them both and there you have
The facts of life, the facts of life.
There's a time you got to go and show
You're growin' now you know about
The facts of life, the facts of life.
When the world never seems
to be livin up to your dreams
And suddenly you're finding out
the facts of life are all about you, you.
It takes a lot to get 'em right
When you're learning the facts of life. (learning the facts of life)
You'll avoid a lot of damage and enjoy the fun of managing the facts of life.
They shed a lot of light.
If you hear them from your brother, better clear them with your mother
better get them right, Call her late at night.
You got the future in the palm of your hand.
All you gotta do to get you through is understand.
You think you rather do without, you will never make through without the truth.
The facts of life are all about you.
It takes a lot to get 'em right
When you're learning the facts of life. (learning the facts of life)
ABOUT THIS CHANNEL:
The Producer Millian Vlog is about my life and work as a voice over artist, general things I like. Also food, drink or whatever other snarky thought may cross my mind.
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL
If you wish to support this channel, or more specifically, help me buy my starter mansion in the mountains, please consider sending crypto here:
LTC
ltc1qjsfdxkxves3a4a3z87yrqgxfe7klsqtnfzwlak
DOGE
DGFeU3joPUBJ4bxUKXciUYiSVMcYyQfMsF
BTC
bc1q0xlf53frcw629pcql0eu05y40hw59fsdj6tlen
ZEC
t1h12JoJovCkRxEwFesLwHzCjxDiYSrS72e
CONTACT:
http://www.Millian.com
Instagram & Twitter
@ProducerMillian
You take the good, you take the bad,
you take them both and there you have
The facts of life, the facts of life.
There's a time you got to go and show
You're growin' now you know about
The facts of life, the facts of life.
When the world never seems
to be livin up to your dreams
And suddenly you're finding out
the facts of life are all about you, you.
It takes a lot to get 'em right
When you're learning the facts of life. (learning the facts of life)
You'll avoid a lot of damage and enjoy the fun of managing the facts of life.
They shed a lot of light.
If you hear them from your brother, better clear them with your mother
better get them right, Call her late at night.
You got the future in the palm of your hand.
All you gotta do to get you through is understand.
You think you rather do without, you will never make through without the truth.
The facts of life are all about you.
It takes a lot to get 'em right
When you're learning the facts of life. (learning the facts of life)
ABOUT THIS CHANNEL:
The Producer Millian Vlog is about my life and work as a voice over artist, general things I like. Also food, drink or whatever other snarky thought may cross my mind.
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL
If you wish to support this channel, or more specifically, help me buy my starter mansion in the mountains, please consider sending crypto here:
LTC
ltc1qjsfdxkxves3a4a3z87yrqgxfe7klsqtnfzwlak
DOGE
DGFeU3joPUBJ4bxUKXciUYiSVMcYyQfMsF
BTC
bc1q0xlf53frcw629pcql0eu05y40hw59fsdj6tlen
ZEC
t1h12JoJovCkRxEwFesLwHzCjxDiYSrS72e
CONTACT:
http://www.Millian.com
Instagram & Twitter
@ProducerMillian
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