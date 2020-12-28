Just the Facts - A Dramatic Reading from Producer Millian Voice OverYou take the good, you take the bad,you take them both and there you haveThe facts of life, the facts of life.There's a time you got to go and showYou're growin' now you know aboutThe facts of life, the facts of life.When the world never seemsto be livin up to your dreamsAnd suddenly you're finding outthe facts of life are all about you, you.It takes a lot to get 'em rightWhen you're learning the facts of life. (learning the facts of life)You'll avoid a lot of damage and enjoy the fun of managing the facts of life.They shed a lot of light.If you hear them from your brother, better clear them with your motherbetter get them right, Call her late at night.You got the future in the palm of your hand.All you gotta do to get you through is understand.You think you rather do without, you will never make through without the truth.The facts of life are all about you.It takes a lot to get 'em rightWhen you're learning the facts of life. (learning the facts of life)ABOUT THIS CHANNEL:The Producer Millian Vlog is about my life and work as a voice over artist, general things I like. Also food, drink or whatever other snarky thought may cross my mind.SUPPORT THIS CHANNELIf you wish to support this channel, or more specifically, help me buy my starter mansion in the mountains, please consider sending crypto here:LTCltc1qjsfdxkxves3a4a3z87yrqgxfe7klsqtnfzwlakDOGEDGFeU3joPUBJ4bxUKXciUYiSVMcYyQfMsFBTCbc1q0xlf53frcw629pcql0eu05y40hw59fsdj6tlenZECt1h12JoJovCkRxEwFesLwHzCjxDiYSrS72eCONTACT:Instagram & Twitter@ProducerMillian