Mind Invaders Chapter 27 - An Antichrist Rebellion?

The circle of unearthly creatures opened as suddenly as it had closed. Viktor and Carla watched in stunned bewilderment as their three colleagues walked slowly back toward them. The pyramid disappeared instantly, and the Nine vanished with it. When Leighton, Del Sasso, and Morris had resumed their original places facing the strange craft just in front of Viktor and Carla, they put their palms together and bowed nine times again. The vibrating “OM” faded and in its place a strange whirring sound arose and grew in volume. To their consternation, Viktor and Carla realized that the UFO had swung around to point in their direction. It was gathering speed and heading directly toward them.